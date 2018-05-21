Hundreds of new residences were just approved in this fast-growing part of Charlotte

Charlotte City Council on Monday approved plans from developers that will bring hundreds of new apartments and townhouses to northeast Charlotte.

Development interest in University City, home to major employers as well as the school, has been strong for years. But it's picked up in recent months, with the Blue Line light rail extension between the school and uptown now running. The areas north of University City are also attractive for developers seeking cheaper land and interstate access, especially since the 2015 completion of Interstate 485.

City Council voted unanimously to approve plans for two sites that are now currently vacant. Here's a quick look at what they approved, and how it fits with what's coming to the area

▪ Mattamy Homes plans to build 167 townhouses near University Research Park, on Governor Hunt Road just off Mallard Creek Road. The townhouses would cover 38 acres, backing up to the office parks on David Taylor Drive.

Like much of University City, the area is getting denser fast: On the other side of David Taylor Drive, another proposal to build 92 townhouses on empty lots is under consideration, while City Council is weighing a plan to build 260 apartments on another site just north of West Mallard Creek Church Road.

And a mile away, at West Mallard Creek Church Road and Senator Royall Drive, Crescent Communities started construction recently on 280 more luxury apartments, set to open in 2019.

▪ A couple miles away from the Mattamy Homes project, Davis Development Inc. won approval for 234 apartments. The site is on Mallard Creek Road, just north of the I-485 interchange. The apartments would be spread over 20 acres.

That development is just down the block from another recently approved plan to allow 322 new residences at a development by Spectrum Properties called the Village at Concord Mills.