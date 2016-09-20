Another Charlotte performing arts venue will close its doors

The little upstairs performing arts theater UpStage in NoDa will close its doors for good Oct. 8.
It’s part of the property that also includes the Neighborhood Theatre that LCRE Partners just bought from North Davidson Acquisitions. Also on that property are Cajun restaurant Boudreauxs, the Sanctury, bottle shop Salud and FUD at Salud.
UpStage, a 3,000 square-foot venue at 3306 N Davidson St., features two stages, a dance floor and a full liquor, beer and wine bar. Its last night features a performance by Big Mammas House of Burlesque.
Owner Kelly Oyama says since she bought the theater in 2003, business has been “up and down.” It’s hosted all sorts of performers, including theater companies, slam poets, dancers and burlesque groups, in its 50-seat theater/bar over the years.
“It was good in the beginning. Then the whole construction thing has been a debacle, to say the least. They took away our parking lot and they built apartments. It’s been a challenge,” Oyama says.
Jon Dixon of LCRE Partners says the closure is unrelated to the ownership change. “We plan to market the space shortly thereafter,” Dixon says.
Oyama says the theater will not reopen in a new location.
“We are going to call it a day. I’'s been a good run, but we’re moving on.”
The new owners have said they won’t dramatically change or demolish the Neighborhood Theatre. But UpStage joins a growing list of locally owned performing arts venues in Charlotte to close its doors to make way for new development. Others include Amos’ South End, the Chop Shop in NoDa, Tremont Music Hall and the Double Door Inn.
“I hope someone else comes in and fills the gap because there's a big need for something like that,” Oyama says.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments