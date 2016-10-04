New women’s boutique to host grand opening Oct. 26 in Ballantyne

An upscale women’s boutique called GoldKloth is holding its grand opening Oct. 26 in Ballantyne.
The store, which carries apparel for women sizes 12 and up, jewelry, accessories and gifts, is open now. It’s in Ballantyne Village right next to Cheeky Bean.
Its grand opening celebration later this month is from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event will feature snacks and prizes, as well as 15 percent off the highest priced item, according to a statement from the store.
The store’s hours are Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
The south Charlotte shopping center is at 14835 Ballantyne Village Way, right off Johnston Road south of I-485.
