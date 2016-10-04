Orangetheory Fitness to open another Charlotte studio

Continuing its growth into North Carolina, Orangetheory Fitness will soon open another Charlotte location in Ballantyne.
The new local studio is at 14825 Ballantyne Village Way Suite A180, a spokeswoman said. It’s expected to open in early December, though an exact date is tough to determine at this point since the site is still under construction.
Each 60-minute Orangetheory workout is split into intervals of cardio and strength training using treadmills, rowing machines, TRX suspension training and free weights. Participants wear heart rate monitors to track their workout intensity and maximize metabolic burn.
In addition to Ballantyne, Orangetheory is also opening an Asheville location at 1816 Hendersonville Road, Suite 60 and 70 Nov. 4.
Further down the line, the company is also planning to open studios in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Mooresville in early 2017. The expansion will double its local presence to ten studios by the middle of 2017, Orangetheory said in a statement this week.
“The Charlotte metro area is increasingly being identified as a health conscious area and we can’t wait for the residents in
our new territories to become part the Orangetheory family and start seeing results from the unique and
high-energy workout,” said Jay Thomas, area developer for Orangetheory Fitness.
Most recently, Orangetheory opened a studio in South End. It currently operates five studios in the Charlotte area.
