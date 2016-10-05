New low-cost retail chain will open Oct. 14 in University City

1:26 Tinselbox Holiday Pop-up Shop opens at the Foundation for the Carolinas Pause

14:13 Synced police cameras capture fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

2:31 Watch the trailer for 'Girl on the Train'

3:05 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.05.16

6:42 VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive - Election Rewind

39:25 Police release full-length dash camera video of Keith Lamont Scott shooting

2:20 Charlotte Uprising marches two weeks after police shooting

16:35 Watch full body-cam video of Keith Lamont Scott shooting

2:18 Park n Shop letters come down

5:30 Gov. Haley: Evacuate SC coastal communities ahead of Hurricane Matthew