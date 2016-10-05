New low-cost retail chain will open Oct. 14 in University City

A discount retailer called Bargain Hunt is opening its first North Carolina store Oct. 14 in Charlotte’s University City area.
The 20,000 square-foot store – at 8110 University City Boulevard – will sell an assortment of national-brand apparel, bed and bath accessories, electronics, home goods, furniture, toys and more, the retailer said in a statement this week.
Bargain Hunt has a discounting process based on the number of days a product is on the shelf: After 40 days from the date shown on the price tag, the item’s price is discounted 25 percent. Then it drops to 50 percent off after 60 days, 75 percent off after 80 days and 90 percent off after 120 days, the retailer said. Markdowns are taken on the 1st, 10th and 20th of every month.
The area where Bargain Hunt will be in University City is also home to other low-cost retailers including Gabe’s and Big Lots.
Bargain Hunt has 56 stores in eight other states.
“We feel as long as we provide service and a great value; we'll continue to grow,” said Don Gozzard, the company’s vice president of retail operations.
