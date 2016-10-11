South End’s retail scene keeps changing with addition of Warby Parker

Eyeglass retailer Warby Parker is planning a store at Atherton Mill in South End, documents show. It’s the latest addition to make the fast-changing development more retail-friendly.
Building permits filed recently show that the shop will be at 2000 South Blvd., Suite 150. That’s the 1,600 square-foot space formerly occupied by Savory Spice, which has since relocated to a spot next to Big Ben pub.
Warby Parker couldn’t be reached for comment. Edens, which is developing Atherton Mill, said Tuesday that it had nothing new to announce.
But the addition of Warby Parker is another way developers like Edens are working to fill a retail void in South End. Other recent additions to the renovated mill include Anthropologie and Free People, which is expected to open soon.
Yadkin Bank, the bar and restaurant Bonz and the furniture store By Design closed this summer. A temporary Halloween costume store has occupied By Design’s spot. Edens has suggested that those buildings will be torn down to make way for new development.
South End will be Warby Parker’s first North Carolina store. The company sells designer eyeglasses and sunglasses in stores in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Canada, and is best known for its online store.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
