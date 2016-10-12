Another pizza chain is expanding in Charlotte

Another pizza chain is expanding in the Charlotte area.
Bill Stayduhar, a franchisee who lives in Fort Mill, plans to open two new Toppers Pizza locations in the coming months: One in Ballantyne will open in January, and another in Fort Mill will open Oct. 19.
Topper’s stores are small – 1,300-1,500 square feet – so the restaurant is mainly takeout and delivery. The pizza chain is known for its house recipe pizzas, such as the buffalo chicken or tater tot pizza, and offers more than 60 toppings, Stayduhar said.
Stayduhar’s been a Topper’s franchisee since 1997 and is also a partner in the Spectrum Brewing operations. Stayduhar’s start in the pizza business came when he took a delivery job at Domino’s when he was in college at Winthrop.
“This is going to be our third year in a row for record sales,” Stayduhar said of his other locations, which are in the University City area and on South Boulevard.
The Ballantyne location, set to begin construction soon, is at 11324 North Community House Road. That restaurant is currently hiring for assistant managers, and it’ll ramp up hiring for other jobs in early November, Stayduhar said.
The Fort Mill location, at 400 Doby’s Bridge Road, is “hiring like crazy” for jobs like delivery drivers and pizza makers ahead of its opening, Stayduhar said.
Those interested in employment at either location can apply online.
Charlotte’s experienced major growth in chain pizza chains recently throughout the city, including Firenza near Northlake Mall, Uncle Maddio’s in midtown, Pieology in the EpiCentre and Blaze Pizza in South End.
