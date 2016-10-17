Northlake Mall will host a job fair Wednesday

Northlake Mall is hosting a job fair Wednesday to staff up for the busy upcoming holiday shopping season.
The hiring event takes place from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in the mall’s food court, according to a statement from Northlake.
More than 25 retailers – some of which include Forever 21, PacSun and Yankee Candle – will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for full-time and part-time seasonal positions.
Those interested are advised to bring résumés to distribute to employers.
Northlake Mall is at 6801 Northlake Mall Dr. Soon after the holidays, Northlake will kick off a $50 million construction effort to expand the mall with a 200,000-square-foot addition.
