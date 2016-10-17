Three new restaurants coming to Waverly in south Charlotte

Carolina Ale House, CO and YAMA are all opening new locations in the Waverly development in south Charlotte.
Carolina Ale House and CO are both leasing spaces adjacent to a public plaza called The Terrace, which features outdoor dining space, according to a statement this week from Crosland Southeast and Childress Klein, co-developers of the mixed-use project. YAMA, a sushi restaurant, signed a lease for a spot next to Viva Chicken.
Exact opening dates were not immediately clear.
Waverly is the new 90-acre development on Providence Road just south of Interstate 485. It’s anchored by a Whole Foods, and also includes a Hilton Garden Inn, residences, medical offices and more than 30 other retailers including Ivy & Leo, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and Chipotle.
Here are the details of the new restaurants opening in Waverly:
▪ Carolina Ale House is based in Raleigh and has more than 30 locations across the Southeast. The 6,500 square-foot Waverly spot will be the restaurant’s third area location: Carolina Ale House first opened in uptown Charlotte in 2011, and opened another in Concord in 2013.
▪ CO’s 3,180 square-foot Waverly restaurant will have a menu made up of pan-Asian cuisine like bahn mi, pho, sushi and signature cocktails. CO, which started in Charleston, opened its first Charlotte location in the Park Road Shopping Center in late 2015.
▪ YAMA’s 3,400 square-foot Waverly location will be the restaurant’s third in the Charlotte area: Yama Asian Fusion opened in SouthPark in 2007, and Yama Izakaya opened in Plaza Midwood in 2014. Its menu includes Japanese dishes like sushi, sashimi and hibachi entrees.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments