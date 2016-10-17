Carolina Place Mall to host a holiday job fair Tuesday

Already anticipating the busiest shopping season of the year, retailers at Carolina Place Mall will host a job fair Tuesday to staff up for the holidays.
Representatives from more than 30 stores will be on the mall’s lower level from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to interview and hire for variety of jobs, according to a statement from the mall Monday.
Some of the retailers available include Belk, Forever 21 and Barnes & Noble. A full list of participating stores can be found here. Those interested in participating are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their résumé.
“Seasonal opportunities are a great way to earn additional income and are perfect for those individuals that are high energy and where customer service is their top priority,” said Carolina Place General Manager Susan Barwick.
Carolina Place is at 11025 Carolina place Parkway in Pineville. Northlake Mall also just said it’s hosting a job fair Wednesday to staff up for the holiday shopping season.
