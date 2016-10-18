Dave & Buster’s will open its second area location next fall in Pineville

Next fall, Dave & Buster’s will open a new, 28,500 square-foot restaurant and sports bar at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville. This will be Dave & Buster’s second location in the Charlotte area.
In a statement, the chain said the new restaurant/entertainment complex will add more than 200 jobs to the area.
The new Dave & Buster’s will have 30 big-screen HD TVs, a state-of-the-art audio system and a 360-degree sports bar, the chain said. The new entertainment hub will also have a variety of arcade games like Angry Birds Arcade, with winning tickets redeemable for prizes.
Its “American fare” food menu includes items like grilled cheese sticks, short ribs and macaroni and cheese. The restaurant will also have a menu of signature cocktails.
The new Dave & Buster’s will be at 11025 Carolina Place Parkway, next to Dillards. It’ll be open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.- 2 a.m.
Dallas-based Dave & Buster’s operates 86 restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. The other area location is at Concord Mills at 8361 Concord Mills Blvd.
