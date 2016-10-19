Aldi will host a hiring event Oct. 26 as grocer grows in Charlotte

As part of its expansion plan in Charlotte, the low-cost grocer Aldi will host a job fair Oct. 26 for a number of managerial positions.
The hiring event takes place at the Embassy Suites at 5400 John Q. Hammons Drive NW from 7 a.m.-1 p.m., and 4 p.m.-7 p.m., the European grocer said in a statement.
Aldi’s looking for about 25 manager trainees, a position that pays $53,350 a year, or $21.60 per hour averaging 45 hours per week, the grocer said. Those hired have the opportunity to advance to store manager, a job that pays $75,000 to $90,000 a year.
Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply, and a high school diploma or GED is preferred. Two years of previous retail experience and management experience is also preferred, Aldi said. Applicants must be able to lift 45 pounds, and a drug and background test is required.
Those hired will be placed in existing Aldi locations or in one of the supermarkets planned to open in the future. The grocer currently operates five stores in the Charlotte region, according to its website.
Aldi’s in the midst of a major expansion in the U.S. The chain currently operates 1,600 stores, and by the end of 2018, the plan is to have nearly 2,000, Aldi says.
