Pike Nurseries opens second Charlotte-area location Thursday

Pike Nurseries will host a grand opening its second Charlotte-area location Thursday in Matthews.
The new, 45-square foot nursery is at 1016 Devore Lane, Pike said in a statement. It’ll feature an assortment of seasonal annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, houseplants, patio furniture and more.
To celebrate the grand opening at the Matthews store, Pike is hosting a garden party open to the community on Thursday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. It’ll serve complimentary wine and light bites, and 20 percent discounts on select plants and garden accessories. There will also be giveaways, Pike said.
Georgia-based Pike Nurseries first opened in 2000 in Ballantyne in the Toringdon Circle Shopping Center, 12630 North Community House Road.
