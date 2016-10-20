Coffee, donuts will be 50 cents at all Charlotte Dunkin’ Donuts stores Friday

Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates the opening of its 50th area location Friday in Concord.
The new cafe is at 30 Raiford Dr. and is owned by franchisee George Ross, the chain said this week. The Charlotte metro got its first Dunkin’ Donuts in 2004, and the region now has the most stores than anywhere else in the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia.
Ross operates 36 other Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in North Carolina and has seven more under construction that are all slated to open in 2017.
Ross is hosting a celebration Friday that benefits Braylon Beam, a Denver, N.C., boy battling brain cancer who served as honorary coach for the Carolina Panthers last season. Also on Friday, all Charlotte Dunkin’ Donuts locations will offer 50-cent coffee and donuts.
“As my team and I celebrate this milestone, we want to give back to the community that has been so kind to us by offering specials on some of Dunkin’ Donuts guest-favorites, supporting a local charity, and recognizing some local heroes,” Ross said.
The new Concord location is open seven days a week from 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. The store’s menu includes hot and iced coffees and other coffee drinks, smoothies, donuts and sandwiches.
Here are some of the details about the opening day’s celebration:
▪ At 6:30 a.m., Concord Mayor Scott Padgett will be behind the counter to serve coffee and surprise one customer with a year of free coffee.
▪ Then at 7 a.m. is a dance-off for Beam. Concord firefighters and policemen will participate. If the community buys 500 cups of coffee throughout the day, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $5 per cup to Beam’s charity, the company said.
▪ From 7 a.m.-9 a.m., the new Dunkin’ Donuts will give away free medium-sized coffees.
