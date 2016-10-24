New stores coming soon to SouthPark Mall

Frye and AT&T are opening stores soon at SouthPark Mall.
Frye, known for its leather boots, will be between J. Jill and Madewell, near Belk. AT&T will be between Sunglass Hut and Godiva, near Maggiano’s.
Frye already sells its footwear in department stores like Belk and Nordstrom. This will be its first retail store in Charlotte. The company has stores in 12 other U.S. cities, according to its website.
A sign up in front of the AT&T store indicates the retailer is hiring, and those interested can apply at wwww.attportables.com.
Exact opening dates for the new stores were not immediately clear.
Right before the holidays last year, SouthPark wrapped up a major renovation project that included interior and exterior upgrades like new furniture and improved landscaping.
The largest shopping mall between Atlanta and Washington, D.C., SouthPark has also been adding new stores, some of which include Old Navy, Fabletics and Tempur-Pedic.
