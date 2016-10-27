All American Pub owners purchase former Nan and Byron’s spot

The owners of All American Pub have purchased the building once occupied by Nan and Byron’s on South Boulevard.
The Bottle Cap Group –which also owns Slate, Oak Room, Hot Taco and Ink N Ivy – has purchased the spot at 1714 South Blvd., spokeswoman Morgan Conway said.
“We are very early on in the conversation,” Conway said, adding that the team isn’t yet ready to share their ideas for the space.
Nan and Byron’s closed in September because its owners want to focus on their other concepts, the 5Church restaurants in Charlotte, Charleston and Atlanta.
The Bottle Cap Group also operates several other area bars and restaurants including Whiskey Warehouse and Brazwells. The restaurant group is opening their newest concept, Ink N Ivy, in uptown Charlotte Nov. 7, Conway said.
Comments