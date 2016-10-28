Ohio brewery plans to open a South End location in 2018

An Ohio brewing company called Fat Head is planning to open a brewery in Charlotte in 2018.
The brewer told the Akron Business Journal that it has a deal in place to open a location in South End, as well as another in Canton, Ohio.
It’s unclear where the brewery will be, but a Fat Head employee confirmed the Charlotte expansion plans. CEO Matt Cole couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
“It’s younger. It’s energetic. It’s a very clean and affluent city that has a lot of eclectic neighborhoods,” Cole said of Charlotte, according to the ABJ.
Fat Head, headquartered in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, started in 2009. The award-winning brewery has other locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Oregon.
Olde Mecklenburg opened Charlotte’s first brewery in 2009. Since then, the craft beer scene’s been rapidly growing, and by some counts, the metro is now home to at least 25 breweries.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments