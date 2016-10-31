Charleston restaurant chain moves corporate headquarters to Charlotte

Charleston restaurant chain Wild Wing Cafe is relocating its corporate headquarters to Charlotte.
The restaurant’s home base will be at 205 Regency Executive Park, Suite 204, right off Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte. In a statement Monday morning, the restaurant’s management said the move will allow them to hire an additional 15-20 workers “in several areas of the company.”
Wild Wing Cafe was purchased in 2012 by Axum Capital Partners, a private equity firm also based in Charlotte. The cafe currently operates 40 locations, including three in the Charlotte area.
An additional five to 10 locations are expected top open by the end of 2017, management said.
“This move is particularly exciting for us as we continue to broaden our geographic footprint and expand into new markets. Charlotte is a bustling city with a diverse and growing population, a vibrant economy, and a superior transportation network that will enhance our vision for sustained long-term growth and development,” said Tom Lewison, the chain’s CEO.
Wild Wing Cafe opened as a single restaurant in Hilton Head in 1990. With locations now in eight states, Wild Wing Cafe’s menu includes a variety of wings, burgers, salads, wraps and more.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
