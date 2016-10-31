Two new restaurants open Nov. 7 at Concord Mills

Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill are opening Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at Concord Mills.
The restaurants, announced last spring, are in a new outdoor spaces near entrance 2, which is between Books-A-Million and The Children’s Place.
A portion of both restaurants’ opening day sales will benefit the Levine Children’s Hospital, the restaurants’ management said in a recent press release.
To celebrate the opening of both, the Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at Outback from 4 p.m.-5 p.m., and at Bonefish from 5 p.m.-6 p.m.
The new Outback will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday – Saturday. Bonefish will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday – Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Concord Mills, the largest outlet mall in North Carolina, is located off I-85 in Concord. The shopping center is in the midst of a major interior renovation that is expected to wrap up in early 2017.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
