New breakfast chain coming to Charlotte in 2017

A new restaurant chain open for breakfast and lunch called First Watch is expanding into the Charlotte area.
The chain just signed a franchise development agreement with a company called Good Morning Carolinas, which plans to develop 12 new First Watch restaurants over the next five years in Charlotte, Columbia, Spartanburg and Greenville, S.C., according to a statement Tuesday.
The first of those restaurants is opening in 2017 in Columbia, the chain’s management said.
Eleni Kouvatsos, a spokeswoman for the chain, said the team is in the process of selecting and finalizing sites in Charlotte, but it is unable to share exact locations until lease agreements are executed. The goal is to open the first Charlotte restaurant by October 2017.
First Watch, which serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, has a menu featuring items like avocado toast, smoked salmon Eggs Benedict, farm stand breakfast tacos and lemon ricotta pancakes. The restaurant chain also boasts a fresh juice bar, featuring drinks juiced in-house daily from fresh fruits and vegetables.
First Watch operates from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. seven days a week and offers customers free newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.
Good Morning Carolinas, the group opening the local First Watch restaurants, is a subsidiary of Houston Pizza Venture, a franchise group that operates more than 85 restaurants.
