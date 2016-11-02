Common Market picks a new location in South End

Common Market has found a new home not far from its former South End location.
The eclectic market will be at 235 W. Tremont Ave., the owners said Wednesday. The hope is to be up and running late spring next year, said Graham Worth, one of the market’s new partners.
The new Common Market will occupy a 7,000 square-foot updated warehouse space. The new building will have an upstairs, a patio and large windows that open up to create an indoor-outdoor feel. The new market will have much of the same feel as the old one, Worth said, including its old furniture and decor.
The market closed in July after the site of the store, other businesses and the weekly Food Truck Friday gathering was sold for $12.2 million to make way for a new office building that will be the new regional headquarters for an architectural firm called Dimensional Fund Advisors.
Common Market has another location at 2007 Commonwealth Ave., in Plaza Midwood.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
