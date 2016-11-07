New shoe store opens at Charlotte Premium Outlets

An Aldo store just opened at Charlotte Premium Outlets.
The outlet footwear store is in a 2,944 square-foot store next to Robert Wayne Footwear, according to a statement last week.
To celebrate its opening, the store is offering 15 percent off purchases $75 or more from now until Nov. 16.
Aldo, which sells footwear and accessories, operates four other stores in the Charlotte area, according to its website.
Charlotte Premium Outlets opened in July 2014. It is owned by Simon Property Group, which also owns SouthPark all and Concord Mills. The outlet mall’s management says stores there offer savings of 25 to 65 percent.
