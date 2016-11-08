What is the status of the Publix store in Cotswold?

It may not look like a lot is happening right now on the big vacant lot where Publix is building its 46,000 square-foot store in Cotswold.
But the “earth work” – the digging of the foundation of what will become a two-level parking garage – is well underway, said Kimberly Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the Florida-based grocer. The store will sit atop the garage.
Reynolds also said an opening date wasn’t available to share yet.
Publix and Harris Teeter compete for the same customer demographic, which is why it’s not unusual to see the grocery chains in close proximity to one another. For example, construction is underway in South End on a new Harris Teeter store three blocks from where Publix opened a store last year.
Publix, based in Lakeland, Fla., entered the competitive Charlotte grocery store market with a store in Ballantyne in early 2014.
