Newly remodeled Aldi in Mooresville reopens Thursday

The newly remodeled Aldi store in Mooresville reopens Nov. 17 and will celebrate the reopening with various giveaways.
The store at 132 E. Plaza Dr. had been closed since Sept. 26 for construction, Aldi Division Vice President, Krysta Cearley said. The store’s redesign includes an expanded layout and bright colors, high ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials.
Aldi, based in Germany, boasts low prices and store efficiency by “smart practices” like its cart rental system, which prompts a shopper to insert a quarter to release a cart, and receive the coin back when the cart is returned.
Aldi’s become a fierce competitor in the Charlotte area’s discount grocery market. By the end of 2018, Aldi has said it expects to operate nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S. The grocer has been hosting numerous hiring events across Charlotte over the last several months.
To celebrate the grand reopening, which takes place at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 17, Aldi said the first 100 shoppers will receive a golden ticket, each containing Aldi gift cards of various amounts. That morning, customers can also tour the new store and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of produce.
