More booze delivery options coming soon to Charlotte

Starting Wednesday, Shipt will start offering beer and wine delivery service to homes throughout the Charlotte metro.
Shipt just launched its home grocery delivery service with Harris Teeter last month, and previously its service with the grocer only included food. Charlotte, Shipt says, is the first market where it will deliver groceries and alcohol from one store.
Customers can place their Shipt order via a mobile and desktop app that allows them to browse a full selection of groceries at Harris Teeter stores. Customers can select a one-hour delivery window, Shipt says. With the new alcohol service, customers will scan their ID through the app and will be required to present the same ID to the Shipt delivery person when their orders are ready.
Shipt, which also also launched with Publix last September, says it’s requiring its delivery employees to complete additional training on the company’s delivery policies and procedures. A Shipt spokeswoman said the company doesn’t have plans yet to extend the alcohol agreement with Publix – it’s just Harris Teeter for now.
A membership with Shipt is $99 a year. With a membership, customers get unlimited grocery and alcohol deliveries, Shipt says.
Alcohol delivery seems to be growing in popularity in Charlotte. In July, Instacart launched its alcohol delivery service in Charlotte by partnering with Total Wine & More. And last year, a craft beer delivery service called Brewpublik launched in Charlotte. It’s also since expanded into Raleigh and San Francisco.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
