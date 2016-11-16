Two more Charlotte Bi-Lo stores reopen Wednesday remodeled and under a new name

Two additional Bi-Lo stores in the Charlotte area will reopen Wednesday remodeled and under the Harveys brand, joining a third Harveys location that opened this summer.
Jacksonville, Fla.based Southeastern Grocers – which owns Bi-Lo, Winn Dixie and Harveys – unveiled the Harveys location at 1620 Ashley Road in July. The other two converted Bi-Lo stores are at 6320 Albemarle Road and 4430 The Plaza.
Among other aesthetic changes, customers will notice new bright yellow walls inside the redesigned stores, and large bins at the entrance offering buy-one-get-one-free deals, said Ian McLeod, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. Stores will have bigger and broader fresh meat departments, and expanded health and beauty sections, too.
The grocer is also slashing prices on 3,000 “everyday” items, McCleod added, like Crisco Vegetable Oil and White Lily Self-Rising Flour.
McLeod said there’s a lot of overlap between Bi-Lo and Harveys customers.
“We have customers who are shopping tightly on a budget. They may have to rely on food stamps, they’re obviously working hard or are paycheck to paycheck,” McLeod said.
Along with the one in Charlotte, the grocery store chain also converted another Bi-Lo in Jacksonville into a Harveys.
“Both of those stores, when we converted them, were very successful. Customers really liked the new assortment we put in, they liked the prices that we lowered,” McLeod said.
Bi-Lo isn’t the only one investing in its grocery stores in the competitive Charlotte market. Another rival grocer, Salisbury-based Food Lion, recently spent $215 million to remodel 142 of its stores in the Charlotte area.
“Regardless of which retailer you are, you’re always going to be looking to continually reinvest in your stores to make sure you remain relevant. it’s a competitive market,” McLeod said.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments