More donut shops coming soon to Charlotte

Durham-based Rise Biscuits Donuts will open its first Charlotte location in Ballantyne Dec. 3. This week, the bakery’s management said it has a second Charlotte store slated to open in the spring in Steele Creek.
The new south Charlotte location opening soon is in a 1,400 square-foot space next to City BBQ in Ballantyne Town Center, at the corner of Providence West and Johnston roads. The Steele Creek location will be in a 1,656 square-foot space in the RiverGate Shopping Center next to Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, management said in a statement.
To celebrate the grand opening of the Ballantyne store, Rise is giving away biscuits Dec. 1 from noon-2 p.m., and free donuts Dec. 2 from noon-2 p.m.
Allison Shoaf, who owns the Ballantyne store, and Ankit Desai, who owns the Steele Creek location, both plan to open additional Rise locations throughout Charlotte in the coming year, according to the statement.
Rise restaurants are open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and along with donuts, serve savory biscuit sandwiches and coffees in a to-go format.
The restaurant chain currently operates nine North Carolina locations, and along with the other two Charlotte stores slated to open, Rise is planning another in Allen, Texas.
