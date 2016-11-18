Local hotdog joint will open first uptown location

JJ’s Red Hots will open its first uptown location next year.
The hotdog and sausage joint just signed a lease for a 1,500 square-foot space at 400 S. Tryon, the building across from Romare Bearden Park that will also house Rhino Market’s second location.
JJ’s has two other restaurants, in Dilworth and Ballantyne, as well as a food truck. And for the first time Friday when the Charlotte Hornets play the Atlanta Hawks, JJ’s will also serve at the Spectrum Center uptown, according to the restaurant’s owner, Jonathan Luther.
400 S. Tryon is in the midst of a major interior renovation project to prepare for new tenants, which will also include a restaurant called b.good. Demolition recently began, and the new retail will be open to the public between the spring and summer of 2017, according to Trinity Capital Advisors, which owns the building along with DRA Advisors.
The redevelopment of the corridor along Church Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard also includes making the area more walkable by converting the concrete sidewalk to brick pavers.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments