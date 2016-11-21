Shopping, booze and free trolley rides to be offered in South End Saturday

South End will again host over 100 vendors throughout the day on Small Business Saturday at several pop-up markets. Local artisans will be on hand selling an assortment of items, including art, fashion, florists, housewares and more.
The day-long shopping event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a statement from Charlotte-Center City Partners, which is co-hosting the event along with Historic South End. There will be free trolley rides throughout the day.
Here are the locations of the pop-up shops:
▪ Atherton Mill & Market (2120 South Blvd.)
▪ 2130 South Blvd. (the old By Design spot) will have more than 50 vendors, beer from Sycamore Brewing and coffee from Not Just Coffee
▪ At C3Lab (2525 Distribution St.), Jon Wilson from WCCB will host Dudeapalooza, featuring gifts specifically catering to men. Family-friendly entertainment there will include a fire truck, food trucks, a bounce house and music
▪ The Charlotte Trolley Powerhouse Museum and Charlotte Art League will have 30 pop-up shops, donuts from Sugar and coffee from All Nations Coffee
