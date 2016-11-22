A new bakery opens Wednesday at the 7th Street Public Market uptown.
Gâteau Baking Company is taking the spot previously occupied by Cloud 9, according to Steven Cole of Charlotte Center City Partners.
Owned by a baker named Cara Jorgensen, Gâteau will sell cakes, cupcakes, cookies and donuts. Jorgensen initially started her bakery as an online business, in pop-up stores and at farmers’ markets, according to a statement from CCCP this week. Jorgensen had considered opening a food truck before the market’s executive director Chris Clouden approached her about a permanent spot.
“Gâteau Baking Company fits perfectly into the mission of the 7th Street Public Market,” Clouden said. “Cara locally sources all of her ingredients, she only uses natural food dyes from Viva Raw, and she is ready to take the next step to proprietor of a brick-and-mortar shop.”
The market will be open on Thanksgiving day from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., before and after the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The 7th Street Public Market opened in 2011 at 224 E. 7th St. The market has 14 vendors, including several local restaurants like Rico’s Acai and a variety of small, local businesses like Not Just Coffee.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
