Crisp will expand uptown after closing Elizabeth location

Crisp has closed its Elizabeth location, though owner Jerry McCarthy has plans to expand its other location uptown and add a new concept focused on smoothies in the Latta Arcade.
McCarthy says he decided not to renew the lease at 1961 E Seventh St. because of all the new development in the area, as well as “the threat of continued construction across the street in the near future.”
This past summer, the Charlotte City Council approved plans for up to 100 new apartments nearby at the corner of East Seventh and North Caswell Road, currently home to Jackalope Jacks bar and restaurant. The proposal has stirred controversy among neighbors concerned about increased traffic and density.
“We love Elizabeth and hope to go back there some day. However, the plans for the near future are to concentrate on Crisp Dilworth and Crisp Latta Arcade as well as opening a new concept called Uptown Cool,” McCarthy said.
Uptown Cool, a smoothie bar and market open for breakfast and lunch, will be in Crisp’s old spot in Latta Arcade, McCarthy said. Crisp will move into a larger space within the arcade.
The hope is to open Uptown Cool in January, he added.
Crisp specializes in sandwiches, pizzas, soups and build-your-own salads. Its Dilworth location is at 1412 East Blvd., near the new Fresh Market. McCarthy and his wife Kerin opened the original Crisp in Elizabeth in 2007, according to the restaurant’s website.
