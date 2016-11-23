Lower prices, bigger selection coming soon to Charlotte Fresh Market stores

Specialty grocer Fresh Market next week will unveil lower prices, an increased selection of groceries and new in-store features.
The Greensboro-based grocer launches the upgrades locally at six Charlotte-area locations Nov. 30 starting at 8 a.m., Fresh Market said in a statement Wednesday.
Fresh Market, known more for its gourmet selection than its affordability, said it is lowering prices on “hundreds of items” across the store on many of its most popular items. It follows a slew of other area grocers to do so in recent years, including Harris Teeter, Food Lion and Bi-Lo, as competition heats up in Charlotte’s grocery scene.
Fresh Market also said it will have an increased selection of local products, health-conscious groceries and 1,300 “everyday items” including baby, pet and household cleaning products. The grocer also said it will be adding a new variety of freshly prepared salads, entrees and wraps.
Additionally, the grocer is putting in new sampling stations and new signage throughout the stores.
“The company is investing in what our customers love most about The Fresh Market, while adding new categories requested by our shoppers,” said Rick Anicetti, president and CEO of The Fresh Market.
Fresh Market is launching its new concept first in its Greensboro stores Nov. 26 and will continue the rollout in seven locations in the Triangle Nov. 7, with additional waves of stores scheduled through 2018.
The grocery chain operates six stores in the Charlotte area and a total of 20 in North Carolina. In March, Fresh Market agreed to sell itself to Apollo Global Management for $1.36 billion.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
