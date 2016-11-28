Publix opens newest Charlotte store Nov. 30

Florida grocery chain Publix opens its newest Charlotte store Nov. 30 at 7 a.m.
The 49,098 square-foot supermarket is in the Prosperity Village shopping center at 10110 Benfield Road, north of the city just off Interstate 485.
The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer’s latest location is less than a mile from a Harris Teeter store – It’s not unusual for Publix to build its new stores near to Harris Teeter locations since it competes closely with the Matthews supermarket chain.
Publix has been doing that ever since entering the competitive Charlotte grocery market with a Ballantyne store in 2014. Its Cotswold store under construction, for example, is directly across Randolph Road from a Harris Teeter.
At its new Prosperity Village store, Publix will have all its typical supermarket amenities, including a bakery, deli, pharmacy, and produce, seafood, meat and floral sections, according to its website.
