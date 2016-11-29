Harris Teeter sets opening date for newest Charlotte store

Harris Teeter will open its new grocery store in the Berewick Town Center in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Dec. 7 at 8 a.m.
The new store will also have a gas station, which will open at a later date, the Matthews-based grocer said in a statement this week. Harris Teeter customers will get 3 cents off per gallon of gas when they use their VIC card.
The new 53,000 square-foot Harris Teeter at 4821 Berewick Town Center Dr. will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will also have a drive-through pharmacy and other features typical of a Harris Teeter store, including a butcher section, floral store, salad bar, Starbucks and Red Box DVD rental kiosk.
The 1,200-acre Berewick subdivision is located at Shopton Road West and Steele Creek Road. A Hampton Inn & Suites, Wendy’s and Walgreens are also part of the development.
This is the sixth gas station Harris Teeter is opening in the Charlotte area since Kroger bought the local supermarket chain in January 2014 and started adding many of its own features to Harris Teeters. Its most recent fuel station opened in July in Mooresville.
Comments