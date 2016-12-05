Construction is starting soon on a new Fresh Market in south Charlotte

Construction work will begin soon on the south Charlotte development Strawberry Hill, and the project will feature the relocation of two major tenants: Fresh Market and BB&T.
Fresh Market will move into a larger, newly constructed 23,000 square-foot building along Providence Road that’s set to be completed in the first quarter of 2018, according to a statement Monday from MPV Properties. The building where BB&T currently resides will be demolished to make way for three new buildings, one of which will be for a new BB&T branch.
As previously reported, five Strawberry Hill apartment buildings are being demolished to make way for the new market and its parking lot.
Once the Strawberry Hill project is completed, 36,000 square feet of retail will be added to the development.
“Strawberry Hill is located within a prominent intersection in Charlotte. The planned redevelopment will increase visibility of the center, while providing area residents with more retail options,” said Steve Vermillion, managing partner at MPV Properties.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments