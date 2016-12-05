What's In Store

December 5, 2016 11:03 AM

Construction is starting soon on a new Fresh Market in south Charlotte

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

Construction work will begin soon on the south Charlotte development Strawberry Hill, and the project will feature the relocation of two major tenants: Fresh Market and BB&T.

Fresh Market will move into a larger, newly constructed 23,000 square-foot building along Providence Road that’s set to be completed in the first quarter of 2018, according to a statement Monday from MPV Properties. The building where BB&T currently resides will be demolished to make way for three new buildings, one of which will be for a new BB&T branch.

As previously reported, five Strawberry Hill apartment buildings are being demolished to make way for the new market and its parking lot.

Once the Strawberry Hill project is completed, 36,000 square feet of retail will be added to the development.

“Strawberry Hill is located within a prominent intersection in Charlotte. The planned redevelopment will increase visibility of the center, while providing area residents with more retail options,” said Steve Vermillion, managing partner at MPV Properties.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

Related content

What's In Store

Comments

Videos

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos