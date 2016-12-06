New ABC store opening soon in west Charlotte

A new ABC store is opening soon in west Charlotte.
The new 8,500 square-foot store will be at 2915 Wilkinson Blvd., according to John Hughes, CEO of the Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. ABC currently is doing business out of a 5,000 square-foot rental space across the street.
An opening date wasn’t immediately available, though Hughes said the hope is to have it open “soon.”
“We can carry more selection, offer more space to shop from, and earn a higher percent of profit to return to the community,” Hughes said about the rationale for a large Wilkinson Boulevard location.
On Tuesday, the ABC board also said it will open a new store in South End Wednesday.
