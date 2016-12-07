Not Just Coffee, Yoga One and more coming soon to Dilworth

The building under construction near the Food Lion in Dilworth will eventually be home to a new Yoga One studio, a new Not Just Coffee location, a juice and smoothie bar called Green Brothers Juice Co. and a handful of new restaurants.
The 14,000 square-foot building underway is at 2230 Park Road. It’s being built in the style of an historic mill building, complete with handmade brick, cedar ceilings and custom windows and doors, according to Andrew Rowe of DCG Construction, the project’s developer.
The shell of the building is being finished this month, Rowe said, and the retailers are expected to open in the first quarter of 2017.
Yoga One, which has one other location in Plaza Midwood, will be on the building’s second floor on the left-hand side, Rowe said. Not Just Coffee – which has other locations in the 7th Street Public Market, Packard Place and Atherton Mill – will be on the bottom left-hand side of the building, and will include a patio area and retractable garage doors.
Inizio Pizza Napoletana, which specializes in neapolitan-style pizza and has a location on Providence Road, will also open in the new building. Green Brothers has one other location uptown.
Marketing to the other tenants has gone “very well,” Rowe added. The two remaining spaces include a 2,600 square-foot one on the second floor, and another 2,800 square-foot space on the first floor.
“We’ve seen a lot of resurgence in retail in that area,” Rowe said of the Park Road area in Dilworth.
