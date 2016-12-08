Charlotte Douglas will soon get its first Chick-fil-A

Charlotte Douglas International Airport will soon get its first Chick-fil-A. And by the end of the year, the airport will also open its 10th Starbucks.
An airport spokeswoman said that the new Chick-fil-A replaces Genghis Grill in the atrium, the glass-enclosed area just past security that’s filled with other concessions. It is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2017, she added.
And the new Starbucks is scheduled to open on Concourse D by the end of the year.
Charlotte’s airport is the fifth-busiest in the U.S., measured by takeoffs and landings, and sixth-busiest in the world, according to the Airports Council International.
Charlotte Douglas is also the second-busiest hub for American Airlines, after Dallas/Fort Worth. American operates about 90 percent of the airport’s 700 or so daily flights.
