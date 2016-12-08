Food Lion shoppers can now have beer delivered to their homes

Food Lion shoppers can now get beer and wine delivered to their doorsteps.
The service, available starting Thursday, is provided by Instacart, the grocery delivery company that Food Lion started working with in May. Customers ordering alcohol through the Instacart app will be required to provide their date of birth during the online checkout, then also a photo ID to sign for the delivery, Instacart said in a statement.
Food Lion’s home delivery service through Instacart delivers to 40 zip codes in the Charlotte region. Customers can learn more at www.foodlion.com/homedelivery.
“This program has had a great reception since it launched and we are excited for its continued expansion,” Food Lion’s director of customer loyalty Neil Norman said of Instacart.
Alcohol delivery is getting increasingly popular in Charlotte. Last month, Shipt launched its alcohol delivery service with Harris Teeter. In July, Instacart launched its service in Charlotte by partnering with Total Wine & More. And last year, a craft beer delivery service called Brewpublik launched in Charlotte.
