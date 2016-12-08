Vintage furniture shop opens in downtown Pineville

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte Pause

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:13 Ann Clark gives state of CMS address

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

2:09 Good Fellows hit $1 million goal for their 100th year

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook