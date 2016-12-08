Vintage furniture shop opens in downtown Pineville

A vintage furniture store just held its grand opening in Pineville.
Madison on Main is in the historic part of downtown at 326 Main St. It’s owned by native Charlottean Angel Fontana Martin, who repurposes older pieces of furniture by adding new paint or hardware. Martin also sells custom farm tables made by manufacturers in the Carolinas and Georgia.
The store had a soft opening this summer, then its grand opening at the end of November.
“Manufacturers just don’t make furniture like they used to, or if they do it costs thousands of dollars, and most people don’t have that kind of money,” Matin said in a statement. “What we do when we repurpose is look for the kinds of pieces that they made back in the day that are made well that still have a lot of life left in them.”
The store offers 10 percent discounts to members of the military, police officers, firefighters and teachers, Martin said.
Comments