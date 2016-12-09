New pet store coming to Dilworth

An Ohio-based pet food and supply company called PetPeople has signed a lease at The Courtyard in Dilworth, the shopping center on Park Road that also includes Famous Toastery.
The pet store will occupy a 4,500 square-foot space , and it’s slated to open early next year, according to a statement this week. It will be located between Famous Toastery and The Nail Bar, which recently signed a lease for a 1,750 square-foot space.
PetPeople, which opened its first stores in North Carolina earlier this year, sells natural pet food and supplies for dogs and cats. The shop also has a store in Cornelius and is planning another in 2017 in Waverly, the mixed-use development in south Charlotte.
Lat Purser & Associates owns the 33,000 square-foot shopping center at 2400 Park Road. The group has started renovations including an exterior refresh, updated signage and a new outdoor patio space.
“We look forward to bringing a fresh, new look to this longtime neighborhood gathering place,” said Jimmy Penman, director of leasing for Lat Purser.
