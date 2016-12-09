Charlotte’s first Potbelly sets an opening date

Charlotte’s first Potbelly Sandwich Works opens Jan. 13 uptown in the space Salsarita’s previously occupied.
The restaurant’s prominent uptown spot is at 320 S. Tryon St., in the Latta Arcade.
Rick Fossali, Potbelly’s senior director of domestic franchising, this week confirmed the opening date, which is a bit later than the originally planned November opening. Fossali has said the company has been eyeing new markets and eventually wants to open four restaurants in Charlotte.
Potbelly, based in Chicago, has a menu that features toasted sub sandwiches, fresh-made salads, breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, smoothies and cookies.
The sandwich chain owns and operates over 350 restaurants in the U.S., including one North Carolina location in Greensboro. The company has another opening soon in Morrisville, according to its website.
