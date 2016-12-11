Local couple two open two new upscale hair salons in Charlotte

An upscale hair salon that leases space to professional stylists will soon open its first two locations in Charlotte.
My Salon Suite will open first in the Metropolitan (900 Metropolitan Ave.) in January, and a second location at the Galleria (1810 Galleria Blvd.) will open a few months later, according to a statement from the salon chain.
Local couple Adam and Audrey Longson signed a multi-unit agreement to open the two salons. Each location will be about 5,000 square feet and will have 20-30 suites. The Longsons will recruit and then lease suites to salon professionals, whom the franchise refers to as its “members.”
Audrey Longson was a practicing psychiatrist who owned and operated her own clinic. She’ll oversee the new salon’s day-to-day operations, the company said. Adam is an executive with a global Fortune 500 company.
“We empower beauty professionals to become salon entrepreneurs with their own suites, while providing them with all of the resources they need to succeed including best in class furnishings and equipment, a thriving environment and ongoing support to grow their business,” Audrey Longson said.
My Salon Suite operates more than 30 locations in the U.S. and Canada. A “new strategic alliance” with Ratner Companies, a family-owned collection of salons including the Hair Cuttery brand, is helping drive My Salon Suite’s growth, the company said.
