Charlotte-based Healthy Home Market to open Lenoir store

Charlotte-based natural foods grocer Healthy Home Market will soon open its latest area store in Lenoir.
Local operator Alex Lee has signed a lease to run the store at 1208 Hickory Blvd., according to a statement from the grocer. The store is slated to open mid-January.
The store will be branded “Farm 2 Family Foods by Healthy Home Market” and will feature the same selection as other Healthy Home Market stores, but will have an expanded selection of popular brands, fresh produce and meats, the grocer said. The new Lenoir store will be the biggest Healthy Home Market location.
“We hope the new Farm 2 Family Foods store will give the community an opportunity to eat healthier and shop local,” said Chad Hartman, director of marketing for Healthy Home Market.
Healthy Home Market operates three other stores in the Charlotte area.
