Tex-Mex restaurant opens in south Charlotte

The Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s has opened its latest area location in the Waverly development in south Charlotte.
The restaurant was previously located in SouthPark, but its management said in August it was relocating because parking was limited in the old spot at 4301 Sharon Road. The new location is at 11627 Waverly Center Drive, near the intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads.
This is the fourth Chuy’s in North Carolina, the Austin-based chain said in a statement. The restaurant officially opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Chuy’s is known for its eclectic décor and Tex-Mex menu.
Waverly is one of the largest mixed-use developments underway in Charlotte. It includes apartments, for-sale houses and office space, and is anchored by a Whole Foods.
