Local couple buys Japanese restaurant in SouthPark

The restaurant Baku in SouthPark is now under new ownership.
Birdie Yang and wife Janine Lu, owners of Yama Asian Fusion in SouthPark and Yama Izakaya in Plaza Midwood, recently bought Baku, a Japanese restaurant across the street from SouthPark Mall, according to a statement from the restaurants Wednesday.
Additionally, Yang said he and his wife plan to open another Yama restaurant in the Wavery development in south Charlotte next fall.
Changes at Baku that the new owners say they have implemented include updating some of the restaurant’s equipment and its interior, enhancing customer service and changing the menu with additions like new specialty sushi rolls. Yang has also added to Baku’s sake offerings.
“I’ve always liked Baku’s concept and location ... so when the opportunity to own and run this exquisite restaurant was presented to me, I pursued it. It’s a great addition to our other Asian concepts in SouthPark and Plaza Midwood,” Yang said.
Baku seats 200 and is located at 4515 Sharon Road.
