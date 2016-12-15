New gelato-on-a-stick bar opens Thursday in NoDa

A New York-based dessert bar called Popbar opens Thursday in NoDa. The shop serves handmade gelato, sorbet and yogurt on a wooden stick.
Popbar is at 3123 North Davidson St., suite 102B, in the spot previously occupied by Evolve Virgin Hair Boutique. The shop officially opens at noon, and from then until 3 p.m., free frozen desserts will be given away. The rest of the day, they will be half off.
Popbar serves bars in a variety of rotating flavors and offers toppings like nuts and sprinkles as well as vegan, dairy-free and soy-free options, according to a statement Thursday.
The NoDa shop is Popbar’s first North Carolina location. The company operates 11 other stores in New York, California and Florida.
“Charlotte is quickly becoming known for its fantastic food options, so we were excited to bring Popbar to the Queen City,” said franchisee, Kia Lyons, who is opening the shop with her husband Clarence.
