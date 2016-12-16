Charlotte store offers discounts on smartphone repairs in exchange for winter clothing donations

A smartphone repair store Staymobile is hosting a winter clothing drive now through Dec. 24 to benefit the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Customers who bring in a new or gently used winter coat, scarf of pair of gloves will receive $20 off any repair service, the retailer said this week.
The Staymobile store hosting the drive is at Carolina Place Mall, a location that opened last spring on the lower level next to the food court near the escalators.
All donated items will be given to the Charlotte Rescue Mission, which assists Charlotte-area residents struggling with disease to attain sobriety, employment and stable housing.
Charlotte Rescue Mission also said this week that it is seeking donations of hams, both canned and frozen, to help feed people on Christmas Day.
Staymobile additionally said that customers who do not have an item to donate can still show a screen grab of the promotion from one of Staymobile’s social media sites to get $10 off any repair service.
Staymobile, a Columbia-based company, offers repair for damaged mobile phones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles and music players. It also sells accessories including cases and chargers.
