Northlake Mall to host free fitness classes in January

Northlake Mall will be hosting a series of free fitness classes during the month of January.
The classes take place every Saturday at 10 a.m. on the mall’s upper level near entry four, according to a statement from Northlake.
The mall also hosts a Walkers Program on the first Wednesday of every month. More information can be found online here.
Northlake is the fourth largest mall in the Charlotte region. It is about to kick off a $50 million construction project that will add 200,000 square feet of retail to a lot adjacent to the mall. Here are the details on the free classes:
▪ Jan. 7: Heather Fried from McCrorey Family YMCA will lead MixxedFit, a dance fitness program that is a mix of dancing and boot camp toning
▪ Jan. 14: The “Get Fit with Kristen” class will focus on building lean muscle and burning fat
▪ Jan. 21: The Country Heat Live class is a high-energy, low-impact, country dance-inspired workout led by Nomad Fitness
▪ Jan. 28: Heather Fried returns for MixxedFit
