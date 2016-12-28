Surf shop to close in south Charlotte after 18 years in business

Citing the difficulties in operating as a small specialty store, WallerBears Surf Shop is closing in south Charlotte after more than 18 years in business.
Barrett Cornelison, who opened the 3,600 square-foot shop in 1998, said the store’s lease in the McMullen Creek Shopping Center ends at the end of January, though an exact closing date hasn’t yet been determined.
The store will be having a clearance sale to get rid of its inventory over the next several weeks, he added.
“Small specialty retail, I feel like, is impossible. I’m not sure it can be done anymore,” said Cornelison, who modeled his store after his parent’s WallerBears shop in Myrtle Beach, which closed in August.
Specialty retailers like WallerBears, Cornelison said, have to maintain higher margins given the cost to operate them. That’s become increasingly difficult, he added, because of online shopping and competition from other retailers.
“It’s not pleasant. It’s just the obvious decision,” Cornelison said of the decision to close.
WallerBears sells surfboards, snowboards, wakeboards, skateboards, clothing and skating and hockey equipment. The Charlotte location currently employs nine people, two of which are full-time, Cornelison said.
When he opened the local shop, Cornelison, 51, said there was an untapped demand for surfing apparel and equipment in Charlotte, including hip, decorated skateboard wheels, according to a 1998 Observer story.
Cornelison has a background in accounting and worked for years at Belk. He said he’ll likely get back into accounting in some capacity, but ahead of that, is “ just going to catch my breath.”
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
